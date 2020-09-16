New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka broke off three home runs in a critical win against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night.

Kyle Higashioka gained a few fans on Wednesday night after ripping three home runs en route to a 13-2 victory. What a night. This was a crucial game for the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays were no match, thanks in large part to Higashioka.

GETTIN HIGGY WITH IT x3 KYLE HIGASHIOKA ~THREE~ SYNCHRONIZED HOMERS pic.twitter.com/fnUrbuYnbh — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) September 17, 2020

The Yankees have now pulled ahead of the Toronto Blue Jays in the playoff picture and hold a 1.5-game lead over the division rival. They currently sit in the fifth seed in the American League, which would match them up with the Minnesota Twins in the first round.

More importantly, the Yankees offense has returned in full force during this seven-game win streak. And now that Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and Gio Urshela have returned to the lineup, the offense won’t be going on hiatus anytime soon.

Additionally, Higashioka proved that he can be a valuable asset for the Yankees through the struggles of Gary Sanchez. His defense has always been great, and if he can be average at the plate, he’ll relieve a lot of the pressure on Sanchez.

Wednesday night was a step in that direction. Of course, he won’t be taking over the starting catcher spot, but he’s become the unofficial personal catcher for Gerrit Cole, who put threw another gem.

If he can produce offensively, he could find himself with a bat in his hands come October. That would certainly be a good time to break off another three-homer game.

