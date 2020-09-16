NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 16: Kyle Higashioka #66 of the New York Yankees rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on September 16, 2020 in the Bronx borough of New York City. This was his third home run of the night.
(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka broke off three home runs in a critical win against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night.

Kyle Higashioka gained a few fans on Wednesday night after ripping three home runs en route to a 13-2 victory. What a night. This was a crucial game for the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays were no match, thanks in large part to Higashioka.

The Yankees have now pulled ahead of the Toronto Blue Jays in the playoff picture and hold a 1.5-game lead over the division rival. They currently sit in the fifth seed in the American League, which would match them up with the Minnesota Twins in the first round.

More importantly, the Yankees offense has returned in full force during this seven-game win streak. And now that Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and Gio Urshela have returned to the lineup, the offense won’t be going on hiatus anytime soon.

Additionally, Higashioka proved that he can be a valuable asset for the Yankees through the struggles of Gary Sanchez. His defense has always been great, and if he can be average at the plate, he’ll relieve a lot of the pressure on Sanchez.

Wednesday night was a step in that direction. Of course, he won’t be taking over the starting catcher spot, but he’s become the unofficial personal catcher for Gerrit Cole, who put threw another gem.

If he can produce offensively, he could find himself with a bat in his hands come October. That would certainly be a good time to break off another three-homer game.

NYY

NYM

NYG

NYJ

NYK

BKN

NYR

NYI

NJD

SJU