The New York Yankees have activated star right fielder Aaron Judge off of the injured list, the team officially announced Wednesday.

Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees reinstated OF Aaron Judge (#99) from the 10-day injured list. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 16, 2020

Judge hadn’t played since Aug. 26 when he reinjured his right calf that originally kept him on the shelf for two weeks prior. This time, he underwent a proper rehab program and is ready to go after some time at the alternate site in Pennsylvania.

The Yankees appear to have made this decision Tuesday. Following the team’s 20-6 win over the Toronto Blue Jays, infielder Thairo Estrada was optioned to the alternate site.

Now, 24 hours after returning former MVP Giancarlo Stanton from a strained hamstring, the Yankees get Judge back.

Prior to his injury, Judge was batting .292 with nine home runs and 20 RBIs across 18 games. Since losing him again last month, the Yankees are 11-12 with more than half of the wins coming via their current six-game winning streak.

But now, Judge returns to a Yankees team that’s in a prime position. Tuesday’s win over Toronto put the Bronx Bombers in second place in the American League East and the No. 5 seed in the playoffs. On top of that, the Yankees only trail the Tampa Bay Rays by four games in the division.

Long story short, Judge’s return makes the Yankee lineup more complete. From him to Stanton to American League MVP candidate Luke Voit, New York has inched closer to being a fully operational Death Star ahead of the playoffs in this strange, abbreviated season.

The Yankees face the Blue Jays in the second of a three-game set Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. ET. Ace Gerrit Cole takes the mound for New York, while Tanner Roark will get the ball for Toronto.