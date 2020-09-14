New York Yankees sluggers Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton have been sorely missed in the lineup this season. That will change this week.

Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton are two of the most dangerous hitters in Major League Baseball. For weeks, the New York Yankees offense seemed asleep at the wheel without either of them in the lineup.

But at last, their return is upon us. And it couldn’t come a moment sooner.

Manager Aaron Boone announced this week that Judge and Stanton were expected to return to the lineup this week.

Boone on Judge/Stanton: “We expect them back this week. We’ll ease them in. If we bring them back quickly, we’ll probably see them play, then a day off, then play. We’ll build them up hopefully by that last week [of the regular season] where they’re going 3, 4 days in a row.” — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) September 14, 2020

This is exactly what the Yankees need right now.

For a couple weeks, their chance at making the playoffs seemed to be slipping through their fingers. They went through a horrible stretch of games where the offense was non-existent and the pitching was unreliable.

Finally, the Yankees started to turn it around. After narrowly avoiding a crucial sweep against the Toronto Blue Jays and then going on to sweep a four game set with the Baltimore Orioles, the bombers have finally regained some momentum.

Down the stretch, the most important thing will be keeping Judge and Stanton healthy for the playoffs. This isn’t the time to push them too hard and risk losing them when the Yankees need them the most. The two pose major threats in their own right, but they also extend the lineup so bench players don’t find themselves with a stick in their hands in a do or die game.

With the return of Judge, Stanton and Gio Urshela, the Yankees lineup starts to look a lot more dangerous from top to bottom than it has the last few weeks.

