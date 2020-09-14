WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 23: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees celebrates with Aaron Judge #99 after hitting a two run home run to center field against Max Scherzer #31 of the Washington Nationals during the first inning in the game at Nationals Park on July 23, 2020 in Washington, DC.
(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

New York Yankees sluggers Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton have been sorely missed in the lineup this season. That will change this week.

Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton are two of the most dangerous hitters in Major League Baseball. For weeks, the New York Yankees offense seemed asleep at the wheel without either of them in the lineup.

But at last, their return is upon us. And it couldn’t come a moment sooner.

Manager Aaron Boone announced this week that Judge and Stanton were expected to return to the lineup this week.

This is exactly what the Yankees need right now.

For a couple weeks, their chance at making the playoffs seemed to be slipping through their fingers. They went through a horrible stretch of games where the offense was non-existent and the pitching was unreliable.

Finally, the Yankees started to turn it around. After narrowly avoiding a crucial sweep against the Toronto Blue Jays and then going on to sweep a four game set with the Baltimore Orioles, the bombers have finally regained some momentum.

Down the stretch, the most important thing will be keeping Judge and Stanton healthy for the playoffs. This isn’t the time to push them too hard and risk losing them when the Yankees need them the most. The two pose major threats in their own right, but they also extend the lineup so bench players don’t find themselves with a stick in their hands in a do or die game.

With the return of Judge, Stanton and Gio Urshela, the Yankees lineup starts to look a lot more dangerous from top to bottom than it has the last few weeks.

