In a completely anticlimactic finish, the New York Yankees beat the Baltimore Orioles on a walk-off sac fly in extra innings.

The New York Yankees won their fourth game in a row after Luke Voit’s walk-off sac fly in the 10th inning gave them a 2-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles.

Luke Voit wins it! His first career walk-off RBI gives the @Yankees the 2-1 win. #MLBNShowcase pic.twitter.com/i1X1tJglZT — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) September 12, 2020

It was the perfect cap to an overall strong day for the Yankees. Jordan Montgomery shook off consecutive bad starts and pitched 5.2 innings without allowing an earned run. The tall lefty also struck out a career-high nine hitters and allowed just one walk.

The Yankees opened the scoring in the first inning when DJ LeMahieu scored on Clint Frazier’s sacrifice fly. Montgomery then looked near unhittable and generated 15 swinging strikes. Were it not for Brett Gardner mishandling Hanser Alberto’s single in the sixth, which allowed Alberto to advance to second and later score, Baltimore may have gone scoreless.

Things got interesting in extra innings. Jonathan Holder allowed pinch-runner Andrew Velazquez to advance to third after Rio Ruiz grounded out to Voit. The Yankees then brought the infield in, always a risk in extra innings. Yet, Holder got Cedric Mullins to line out directly to Tyler Wade before getting Alberto to fly out to Gardner.

Everything unraveled for the Orioles afterward. LeMahieu, who made the last out in the ninth inning, advanced to third after Hunter Harvey’s first pitch skipped behind Pedro Severino. A few pitches later, Voit hit the fly ball to score his teammate as the Bronx Bombers celebrated.

This was exactly what the Yankees needed after yesterday’s offensive outburst in a doubleheader sweep. Montgomery proved he didn’t hit a wall, and the bullpen provided plenty of support despite the low-scoring game.

Make no mistake. Between this little streak and key injured players like Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton coming back soon, the Yankees are finally coming together.

