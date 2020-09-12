Luke Voit and Mike Trout lead the MLB lead in HR. DJ LeMahieu is confident the New York Yankees first baseman will finish on top.

With two home runs in the second game of a doubleheader on Friday, Luke Voit tied Mike Trout for the MLB lead in homers. That long-ball ascension inspired New York Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu to make his pick for 2020 dinger champ:

“Right now I’ve got Lukey for sure,” he said, per New York Post reporter Ken Davidoff. “The way he’s hitting mistakes, great at-bats, seems like he’s putting one out almost every game. He’s on quite a roll. It’s fun to watch.”

Voit’s 16 round-trippers puts him only five away from his career-high of 21. He blasted that total in 118 games in 2019. It’s taken him only 41 contests to put up his current amount.

The 29-year-old provides the New York Yankees with more than just power. He’s also slashing .285/.353/.629 with 36 RBI.

Voit is aware of the significance of entering the same conversation as Trout.

“It’s pretty cool man,” he told Davidoff. “The guy’s the face of baseball. Best player in the game. … It’s awesome.”

LUKE VOIT. FOOT STUFF. 16 HOMERS. MVP. pic.twitter.com/c3h163F4wT — Eric Hubbs (@BarstoolHubbs) September 12, 2020

New York rescued Voit from obscurity with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2018. To say he’s made the most of his opportunity is the understatement of the millennium.

In 198 games with the Bombers, Voit has crushed 51 home runs, collected 131 RBIs, and posted a .919 OPS.

His performance in 2020 is especially meaningful. He’s stepped up to play through foot pain while Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton have spent most of the year on the IL.

According to Davidoff, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone asked reporters “Where would be [sic] without him?”

The answer, most likely, is in fourth place in the AL East, with no real chance to make the playoffs.

Move over, Mike Trout. There’s a new MVP in town.

