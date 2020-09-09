The last three weeks of New York Yankees baseball have been absolutely disasterous. They’ve lost 15 of 20 and still show no sign of waking up.

The New York Yankees have been borderline unwatchable for the last three weeks. And sitting at .500 heading into their most important stretch of the season, they’ve shown no signs of snapping back into form.

So what the heck happened?

Well, injuries have a large role in the struggles. The Yankees have been without two of their biggest offensive weapons in Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton for a big chunk of the season. Losing Tommy Kahnle for the season certainly didn’t help the faltering bullpen.

But the true problems run deeper than that. Some players aren’t producing remotely close to what fans know they’re capable of producing. Lead candidate among those struggling players being Gary Sanchez. After an 0-for-4 performance on Tuesday night, Sanchez is hitting just .125 with an OPS of .565. That’s not good.

Gleyber Torres has also had a tough time getting it going. He too went hitless on Tuesday night to drop to a .646 OPS on the season.

Chad Green and Adam Ottavino have struggled to pass the torch to Zack Britton and Aroldis Chapman. Gerrit Cole is still settling in and struggling to limit the home run ball. Brett Gardner and Mike Tauchman are providing next to nothing at the plate.

It seems like every night, one aspect of the Yankees is just waiting to implode. If the offense shows up, the pitching falls apart. If the pitching is good, the offense is asleep at the wheel.

The New York Yankees are just playing a bad brand of baseball right now. And if they don’t right the ship quickly, they’re going to find themselves on the outside looking in come October.

2020 may be an unprecedentedly weird season, but there is no excuse for the Yankees to be in danger of missing the already expanded playoffs entirely. Something needs to change and it needs to change fast.

