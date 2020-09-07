The New York Yankees offense came out of the gates firing in the most important series of 2020 yet. Back-to-back home runs get things started.

The New York Yankees kicked off their most important series yet with a bang in the first inning on Monday night. Luke Voit and Aaron Hicks woke the offense up early with back to back home runs off Toronto Blue Jays starter Hyun-jin Ryu.

Part 2. Yankees showing some life… pic.twitter.com/h4bpeNqTd6 — ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) September 7, 2020

Then in the fourth inning, Miguel Andujar launched his first home run of the year to give the Yankees a one run lead.

Miguel Andujar is quietly heating up 👀👀👀pic.twitter.com/vDGIJPQiW7 — ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) September 8, 2020

The Yankees offense has been flat for what feels like an eternity. Ever since being swept in the Bronx by the Tampa Bay Rays, the Yankees has not felt like a competitive team.

Now, with the Blue Jays taking over the second spot in the AL East, the Yankees are in real danger of missing the playoffs entirely. Monday night marks the first of 10 remaining games against the Blue Jays. So, there’s plenty of time to correct the standings.

Unfortunately, there’s plenty of time to fall into a deeper hole as well. With what we’ve seen from the Yankees so far this year, that’s certainly a possibility.

Either way, Voit and Hicks got the Yankees offense going early in the first inning of a crucial game. Andujar finally hit his first shot of the year to retake the lead in the fourth. Hopefully, this marks the beginning of the Yankees starting to turn it around and gear up for a deep October run.

