Veteran OF Brett Gardner is not thrilled by his output in a New York Yankees’ season that is in danger of ending before the postseason begins.

Not a whole lot is going the New York Yankees’ way these days, and Brett Gardner is one of the reasons why.

Gardy would be the first to agree with that assessment, based on his recent comments to NorthJersey.com’s Pete Caldera.

“I’m disappointed I haven’t done better. Disappointed I haven’t done more,” Gardner told Caldera after the Bombers loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.

The loss was the Yankees’ third-straight to the O’s and 13th in their last 18 contests.

New York’s most recent failure dropped them into third place in the American League Eastern Division.

Gardner, who is working on a one-year, $12.5 million contract, is weakly slashing .180/.308/.326. That’s an ocean below his .258/.342/.400 career line.

The 37-year-old has also struck out in almost 25 percent of his plate appearances (26 Ks in 107 PAs).

As bad as Gardner has been, he’s not the worst pinstriped batter this year. Gary Sanchez may take that title with his .130/.237/.350 line.

The Kraken has whiffed in 48 of his 114 plate appearances.

Gardner and Sanchez aren’t the only culprits to blame for the Yankees’ offensive woes. The team is collectively hitting .236, good for 20th in all of Major League Baseball. And that’s including DJ LeMahieu’s AL-leading .363 average.

The fact that Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton have been MIA with injuries for most of the shortened season is only making the situation worse.

New York skipper Aaron Boone knows his team has to flip the script—and fast. “Got to step it up here,” he said, per Caldera. “It’s turn-the-page time.”

But there are only 20 games left in the season. The Yankees may turn the page only to find out that their 2020 story comes to a tragic, playoffs-less close.