NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 30: Gio Urshela #29 of the New York Yankees celebrates his eighth inning game winning base hit against the New York Mets during the first game of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on August 30, 2020 in New York City.
(Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The injury woes never stop for the New York Yankees. Gio Urshela is on his way to the injured list with bone spurs in his elbow.

That’s it. I’ve had it with this dump! We got no food. We got no jobs. OUR PETS HEADS ARE FALLING OFF! The New York Yankees are no stranger to the injury bug and Gio Urshela is the latest Bronx Bomber to go down.

It’s really a joke at this point. For the second consecutive season, the Yankees just can’t seem to stay healthy. Up to this point, Urshela had avoided making his way to the injured list.

Urshela, 28, has been a rock for the Yankees as they make their way through this tumultuous season. He’s always been one to make highlight-reel plays with the glove at the hot corner, but he took his hitting to another level since arriving in the Bronx.

This season alone, Urshela has six home runs, 23 RBIs, and a slash line of .272/.358/.515. Say what you want about Yankee Stadium juicing up stat lines, slugging over .500 is impressive in any ballpark.

In addition to Urshela, the Yankees are losing Jonathan Loaisiga to the IL for an undisclosed medical condition. The 23-year-old has pitched well this year and appears to be taking to his role as a bullpen guy who can provide some length when necessary. He has only allowed six earned runs in 17 innings of work. When manager Aaron Boone needs someone to go out and pitch important middle relief innings, Loaisiga has served as a reliable option.

