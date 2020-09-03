Gleyber Torres should return to the New York Yankees lineup this weekend after missing time with quad and hamstring injuries.

The injury-depleted New York Yankees have some good news as star shortstop Gleyber Torres is expected back this weekend. Manager Aaron Boone said Torres could return against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday or Sunday.

The #Yankees expect to have Gleyber Torres back in the lineup on Saturday or Sunday at Baltimore. Giancarlo Stanton is still "a ways away," so he won't be in Baltimore, according to manager Aaron Boone. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) September 3, 2020

Torres, 23, has not played since Aug. 20, when he stumbled out of the batter’s box on a groundout versus the Tampa Bay Rays. He exited the game and was placed on the injured list soon after. Last week, general manager Brian Cashman said Torres would miss anywhere from three to six weeks. Instead, Torres will return after missing just over two.

Gleyber Torres started slowly in 2020 and was batting just .231 with a home run and six RBI at the time of his injury. However, he was in the midst of a turnaround and the Yankees will be grateful to have him back.

Simply put, this is great news for the Bronx Bombers. Injuries have piled up once again and are robbing the lineup of both Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton’s big bats. Torres hit .278 with 38 home runs and 90 RBIs in 2019 and is one of the team’s most exciting young hitters.

Now, Torres is coming back against a team he has hit .345 against in his career. Paired with DJ LeMahieu’s recent return, the team’s infield will be at full strength. Gleyber Torres wouldn’t return if he didn’t feel ready, and he seems primed to help the Yankees in their sprint to the playoffs.

That said, there is still some concern. Judge went on the IL for a week after suffering a minor calf strain and played in just one game before reinjuring himself. Given Torres’ initial return timeline, there is a valid concern of him putting himself on the shelf again.

But the sad truth is in a short season where every game counts, the Yankees can’t afford to play the waiting game. If a player says he is good to go, as Gleyber Torres has, they are trusted to play well.

Hopefully, Torres is as healthy as he claims and injects some life into a slumping Yankees lineup.

