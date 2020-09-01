Many were disappointed the New York Yankees didn’t make a move at the trade deadline. However, no move was the right move in the 2020 season.

The 2020 season started out with such promise for the New York Yankees. Poised to easily walk away with a World Series trophy in a shortened season, all the carefully laid plans went downhill very quickly.

The “Next Man Up” philosophy was fun at one point but now, just seems to be mocking the New York Yankees at every turn, as key names have landed on the IL as early as day one. With players dropping like flies and the trade deadline fast approaching, the Yankees looked as though they were prime contenders to pick up a big piece to even out the bullpen or fill in a starting role.

As 4 p.m. ET came and went, the New York Yankees made an incredible move; they did nothing.

Shocking for many but realistic on the surface, the Bronx Bombers did what was in the best interest of both this season and their future by letting the deadline go without giving up significant pieces.

While many are concerned that the Yankees didn’t make any moves to bolster their struggling bullpen or bring in another starter, the key to look at is what was available on the market. There is no need to make a trade simply to say that a trade was made. A trade needs to be smart and truly beneficial for both sides.

The Yankees could have chased after some lower-level pitchers if they truly wanted to. But do you want to give up the future or even players from a thinning roster in a high-risk, low-reward situation? The correct answer is absolutely not.

Not even that, but the league, in general, knows just how desperate the Yankees are to improve certain aspects of their game, especially with injuries running rampant. They have fallen behind the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East race and if they are looking to make any run, they have to get their bullpen back in order.

With such a need and the no majorly impressive options on the market, staying put was the only choice. A big name such as Mike Clevinger would have cost the Yankees a pretty penny. Even Lance Lynn could have warranted a giant return because of his effectiveness this season and the Yankees’ desperation.

These would be trades where the other sides would not be placated by a name like Miguel Andujar. No, if they were going to give up a valuable piece to their team, they would have to add in Clint Frazier or Deivi Garcia…potentially both. The likelihood of that actually happening, especially with a thin outfield depth and Garcia already proving he is a Major League threat, was slim to none.

So the Yankees did nothing at the deadline. Disappointing? On the surface, absolutely. The New York Yankees did the absolutely right thing on staying put.

They are still finding ways to win. It’s not pretty, but they are. They have players who have either hit the injured list early or have yet to hit their stride and are still in the playoff picture. With the abbreviated season and the expanded playoffs, the season is unlike any other, which means the Yankees’ trade deadline would be unlike any other. They’re still likely to make the playoffs and get back some of their big bats towards playoff time. And the Yankees are well aware that they can win with the returns of players like Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and Gleyber Torres.

Why? Because they’ve done it before.

The Yankees may have needed to do something but in this market, the right move was no move at all.

Don’t stress out, my friends. The New York Yankees did the right thing, which is unheard of in the year 2020.

