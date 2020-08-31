NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 30: Deivi Garcia #83 of the New York Yankees walks off the field after the sixth inning against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on August 30, 2020 in the Bronx borough of New York City. All players are wearing #42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. The day honoring Jackie Robinson, traditionally held on April 15, was rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
(Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Deivi Garcia put on a pitching clinic in his Major League debut on Sunday night, decisively proving that he belongs on the New York Yankees.

The Deivi Garcia era in the Bronx has officially begun and New York Yankees fans could not be happier.

Garcia made his Major League debut on Sunday night, throwing six innings and allowing just one unearned run. He struck out six Mets and didn’t allow a single walk.

However, the most impressive aspect of Garcia’s debut was how confident and comfortable he looked on a big-league mound. If he was struggling with nerves, he didn’t show it. He pounded the strike zone and challenged good hitters with his lively fastball.

If not for a Luke Voit error, Garcia likely could have thrown six shutout innings and given the Yankees a chance at a clean win. Unfortunately, that error led to the tying run coming across the plate. But even though he didn’t qualify to receive his first Major League win, nobody deserved the game ball more than Garcia.

After this debut, there’s really no reason that Garcia shouldn’t start every fifth game. With James Paxton on the injured list, there’s an opening in the rotation. It could have gone to either Garcia, Michael King, or Clarke Schmidt. But with the Yankees reluctance to add Schmidt to the 40-man roster, Garcia is the clear favorite to take over that starting spot.

And should Schmidt finally get the call-up, Garcia will be a dynamic weapon in the bullpen.

