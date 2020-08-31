Deivi Garcia put on a pitching clinic in his Major League debut on Sunday night, decisively proving that he belongs on the New York Yankees.

The Deivi Garcia era in the Bronx has officially begun and New York Yankees fans could not be happier.

Garcia made his Major League debut on Sunday night, throwing six innings and allowing just one unearned run. He struck out six Mets and didn’t allow a single walk.

However, the most impressive aspect of Garcia’s debut was how confident and comfortable he looked on a big-league mound. If he was struggling with nerves, he didn’t show it. He pounded the strike zone and challenged good hitters with his lively fastball.

What’d we learn about Deivi Garcia today? Totally deceptive, stuff is nasty, not afraid to throw strikes, recovers well. It’s the zero walks/high strike rate that stands out the most to me. — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) August 30, 2020

If not for a Luke Voit error, Garcia likely could have thrown six shutout innings and given the Yankees a chance at a clean win. Unfortunately, that error led to the tying run coming across the plate. But even though he didn’t qualify to receive his first Major League win, nobody deserved the game ball more than Garcia.

After this debut, there’s really no reason that Garcia shouldn’t start every fifth game. With James Paxton on the injured list, there’s an opening in the rotation. It could have gone to either Garcia, Michael King, or Clarke Schmidt. But with the Yankees reluctance to add Schmidt to the 40-man roster, Garcia is the clear favorite to take over that starting spot.

And should Schmidt finally get the call-up, Garcia will be a dynamic weapon in the bullpen.