DJ LeMahieu returns to the lineup on Saturday and the New York Yankees could use a serious lift right now.

The New York Yankees are in a hole right now, but DJ LeMahieu is back to add some punch to the lineup. The star infielder was on the Injured List with a sprained thumb he suffered in a game against the Boston Red Sox. Saturday will mark the first time LeMahieu has played since Aug. 17.

LeMahieu, 32, entered Saturday with two home runs, eight RBIs, and a slash line of .411/.456/.534 in 19 games. The Yankees turned to a number of players to fill LeMahieu’s leadoff role, including Luke Voit and Aaron Hicks, but few are as comfortable in that spot as The Machine. LeMahieu has an OPS of 1.095 as the first batter of a game and an OPS of 1.040 when leading off an inning.

The three-time All-Star isn’t producing the same raw power numbers as he did in 2019. However, his slugging percentage this year would be a career-high if it holds at .534. Add in the fact that he would be leading all of MLB in batting average if he had the requisite number of at-bats and it’s clear that LeMahieu is a lynchpin in the Yankees’ lineup.

The Yankees are in a major slump right now. Entering Saturday, the Bronx Bombers have lost seven in a row. Their last win came on Aug. 17 against the Boston Red Sox.

The Mets pulled off two come-from-behind wins on Friday during the seven-inning doubleheaders. The Yankees will square off with the Mets three more times before the weekend is up.