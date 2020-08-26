Marcus Morris Sr. is coming under fire after a questionable play involving Luka Doncic during the third quarter of Tuesday’s game.

There is rarely controversy in a 43-point blowout, but here we are talking about Marcus Morris Sr. and Luka Doncic. During the third quarter, Morris stepped on Doncic’s injured left ankle with enough force to cause Doncic’s shoe to come off. Morris maintains that this was an honest mistake, but after watching multiple angles of the play, his explanation is questionable at best.

No one is allowed to say "Should the Mavs sign Marcus Morris" anymore. pic.twitter.com/GvNeDCZjaH — Nick Angstadt (@NickVanExit) August 26, 2020

The sideline view of Marcus Morris stepping on Luka Doncic's injured ankle 👀🤔#NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/t3AIzL7kHJ — Sports ReUp (@SportsReUp) August 26, 2020

Doncic, 21, did not outright accuse Morris of deliberately stepping on his ankle, but he was miffed in his postgame press conference. There’s no love lost between Doncic and Morris.

I asked @luka7doncic if he thinks Morris purposely stepped on his ankle. pic.twitter.com/zDlAX2hH0U — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) August 26, 2020

“I have my own thoughts, but I hope it wasn’t intentional. Tell me, what do you think?” Doncic asked a reporter with a smirk. “I just hope it wasn’t intentional, but every person is going to have their own thoughts. Just move on from there.”

Doncic was shut down for the most part in Game 5, but he’s been on fire this whole series. He buried the Clippers in Game 4 with a step-back three at the buzzer in overtime.

Morris took to social media to defend himself after the game. The nine-year NBA veteran refused to apologize for stepping on Doncic’s ankle, instead saying that it was an “honest mistake.”

I play this game with a level of respect for myself and other players. To think I would try to injure somebody is crazy to me. 10 years going against the best. I stand on morals and hard work. I compete and leave it out there every game. — Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) August 26, 2020

Basketball has never been that serious to try to hurt somebody. Im not apologizing for shit because I know what I put into this game day in and day out. It was a mistake deal wit it. Competing is why I play. — Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) August 26, 2020

It’s impossible to know Morris’ intent, but the video looks bad. He takes a strange angle to pick up Doncic full-court and then does a double step with his right foot before lunging with his left. Furthermore, Morris has a history of being an agitator so it’s not out of the realm of possibility that he would try and take out Doncic’s bum ankle.

A preseason boop to the head of Justin Anderson is just one example of Morris letting his emotions get the best of him.

Yeah, here's the best angle. Marcus Morris = big brother ball. pic.twitter.com/JnYDaCTYG1 — ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) October 8, 2019

Another would be when he made postgame comments saying the Memphis Grizzlies had “female tendencies.” He walked back those comments almost immediately and his apology was sincere and thoughtful.

With all this said, I covered Morris in games and practices up until the New York Knicks dealt him at trade deadline. I want to give him the benefit of the doubt, but this is a bad look. Morris is generally a stand-up guy who tends to make poor decisions in the heat of the moment. Unfortunately, this looks like another instance of that.

It’s still unclear whether or not the league will look at this play and take action against Morris. Regardless, the Mavericks and Clippers are moving onto Game 6.