LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 23: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks drives against Marcus Morris Sr. #31 of the LA Clippers during the first quarter in Game Four of the Western Conference First Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 23, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Marcus Morris Sr. is coming under fire after a questionable play involving Luka Doncic during the third quarter of Tuesday’s game.

Danny Small

There is rarely controversy in a 43-point blowout, but here we are talking about Marcus Morris Sr. and Luka Doncic. During the third quarter, Morris stepped on Doncic’s injured left ankle with enough force to cause Doncic’s shoe to come off. Morris maintains that this was an honest mistake, but after watching multiple angles of the play, his explanation is questionable at best.

Doncic, 21, did not outright accuse Morris of deliberately stepping on his ankle, but he was miffed in his postgame press conference. There’s no love lost between Doncic and Morris.

“I have my own thoughts, but I hope it wasn’t intentional. Tell me, what do you think?” Doncic asked a reporter with a smirk. “I just hope it wasn’t intentional, but every person is going to have their own thoughts. Just move on from there.”

Doncic was shut down for the most part in Game 5, but he’s been on fire this whole series. He buried the Clippers in Game 4 with a step-back three at the buzzer in overtime.

Morris took to social media to defend himself after the game. The nine-year NBA veteran refused to apologize for stepping on Doncic’s ankle, instead saying that it was an “honest mistake.”

It’s impossible to know Morris’ intent, but the video looks bad. He takes a strange angle to pick up Doncic full-court and then does a double step with his right foot before lunging with his left. Furthermore, Morris has a history of being an agitator so it’s not out of the realm of possibility that he would try and take out Doncic’s bum ankle.

A preseason boop to the head of Justin Anderson is just one example of Morris letting his emotions get the best of him.

 

Another would be when he made postgame comments saying the Memphis Grizzlies had “female tendencies.” He walked back those comments almost immediately and his apology was sincere and thoughtful.

With all this said, I covered Morris in games and practices up until the New York Knicks dealt him at trade deadline. I want to give him the benefit of the doubt, but this is a bad look. Morris is generally a stand-up guy who tends to make poor decisions in the heat of the moment. Unfortunately, this looks like another instance of that.

It’s still unclear whether or not the league will look at this play and take action against Morris. Regardless, the Mavericks and Clippers are moving onto Game 6.

NYY

NYM

NYG

NYJ

NYK

BKN

NYR

NYI

NJD

SJU