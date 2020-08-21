The New York Yankees break the ice with the trade deadline just 10 days away. They’ve added an intriguing relief pitcher prospect.

The New York Yankees love prospects and the Philadelphia Phillies bullpen is in dire need of help. So, the teams came ton an agreement. According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, The Yankees have traded 32-year-old reliever David Hale to the Phillies for relief pitcher prospect Addison Russ.

Veteran right-hander David Hale, who was DFA'd by the Yankees earlier in the week, is headed back to the Phillies in the trade for Addison Russ, sources tell ESPN. @MattGelb was on it. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 21, 2020

Hale made just five appearances for the Yankees in 2020. The veteran reliever allowed just two runs and has an ERA of 3.00, a FIP of 2.34, and 10.5 K/9. Despite his early-season success, the Yankees felt no need to keep Hale around. Their bullpen has more than enough arms and when Aroldis Chapman returned, Hale became the odd man out.

After designating Hale for assignment, the Phillies took an interest. This shouldn’t surprise anyone, the Phillies have an 8.07 bullpen ERA. That’s easily the worst in MLB. They hope Hale can provide some much needed late-inning stability.

In return, the Yankees get a 25-year-old relief pitcher prospect, Addison Russ. The righty has never pitched above double-A and isn’t among the Phillies’ top 30 prospects. However, he is considered to have back-end of the bullpen potential.

Russ had an ERA of 2.54 and a FIP of 2.62 in double-A in 2019 and has been playing in the Phillies alternate site. It’s unlikely he’ll see time in the majors in 2020, but Russ could be a long-term piece for the Yankees.

Even if Russ never hits his ceiling, he should be a major-league caliber reliever. That means the Yankees acquire a cost-controlled young reliever for the future for a veteran who has no place on the team.

