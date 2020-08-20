The New York Yankees are having no luck with injuries. Gleyber Torres left Thursday’s game early with an apparent hamstring injury.

Another game, another injury. This time Gleyber Torres is the casualty. While running out a ground ball in the fourth inning, he pulled up lame after stumbling. The New York Yankees moved Tyler Wade to shortstop and put Thairo Estrada in at second base.

The Yankees are saying it’s a hamstring issue, but we don’t know much more than that at this stage.

#Yankees say Gleyber Torres left game with a tight left hamstring. — David Lennon (@DPLennon) August 20, 2020

More to come on this developing story.