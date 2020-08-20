Luke Voit is on a mission right now. The New York Yankees first baseman has four home runs in his last four games.

Where would the New York Yankees offense be without Luke Voit? He is absolutely mashing and he crushed his fourth home run in as many games in his very first at-bat on Thursday.

Luke Voit had John Curtiss ducking 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/YMmDlNQ90Z — ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) August 20, 2020

Voit is on a 10-game hitting streak and he’s pushed his home run total to 10. That moves him into a tie with Mike Trout for the American League lead and puts him two behind Fernando Tatis Jr. for the major-league lead.

A lot can change between now and game 60, but Voit has to be in the early conversation for MVP. He’s carrying a Yankee lineup that is without Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and DJ LeMahieu. Not to mention, Gleyber Torres and Gary Sanchez haven’t quite hit their stride at the plate yet.

The Yankees will try and hold off the Tampa Bay Rays in the final game of the three-game series. Tampa won the first two.