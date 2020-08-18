The welterweight division is by far the deepest and most star-studded division in boxing. The question is who’s the best?

The welterweight division has always been one of the best and most prestigious divisions in boxing. That still holds true today. The division is loaded with some of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the sport.

After months of being locked down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the boxing schedule is now in full swing, except for the fact that fans will be unable to attend.

Some of the best and most intriguing fights in the upcoming weeks and months are happening in the welterweight division, headlined by undefeated WBC and IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. taking on former two-division champion Danny Garcia on Nov. 21.

Spence versus Garcia could change the landscape of the division. But for right now, here are our rankings on the top five welterweights in the world.

1. Errol Spence Jr. (26-0, 21 KOs) WBC and IBF champion

Spence is the only unified champion in the division and has been the most impressive fighter in the division over the past several years. He is a vicious body puncher and his boxing skills improve with every fight. This is why he’s regarded by most as a top-five pound-for-pound boxer in the world.

In his last fight against Shawn Porter, he retained his IBF title and won Porter’s WBC title via a split decision. A month later, Spence was involved in a single-car accident and was hospitalized. If he’s not physically compromised from his car accident, he is the best welterweight in the world.

2. Terence Crawford (36-0, 27 KOs) WBO champion

Crawford has all the talent in the world as he can box from both his usual southpaw stance and in an orthodox stance. Due to his dominance as a lightweight, junior welterweight, and now as a welterweight champion, he is recognized as a top-three pound for pound fighter.

Boxing fans are hoping that one day in the not too distant future we’ll see him fight Spence in what would be the best matchup in boxing. But network issues could prevent this mega-fight from happening.

3. Manny Pacquiao (67-7-2, 39 KOs) WBA champion

Pacquiao continues to defy “Father Time” as he is still one of the best boxers in the sport, despite the fact that he’ll turn 42 in December. In his last fight in July of 2019, he surprised many when he defeated the then-unbeaten Keith Thurman to win the WBA title via split decision.

Despite his age and the fact that he’s the only eight-division champion in the sport, he is still eager to fight the best. The question is how much longer can Pacquiao continue before age catches up with him.

4. Shawn Porter (30-3-1, 17 KOs)

Porter gave Spence by far the toughest fight of his career last September in what was a fight of the year candidate. Porter’s constant pressure and aggressive style frustrate and wear down his opponents.

There have been discussions that Porter may decide to move up in weight or fight the winner of Spence vs. Garcia sometime next year. But next up for Porter is a fight against undefeated Sebastian Formella (22-0, 10 KOs) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, CA on Saturday, August 22.

5. Danny Garcia (36-2, 21 KOs)

Garcia’s left hook is one of the most devastating punches in boxing as it’s led to many of his victories. He’s what you expect from a Philadelphia fighter as he is tough, gritty, and never backs down from a challenge.

He’ll look to once again become a champion as he looks to upset Spence in November. He sits at fifth on this list, but if he pulls off the upset he’ll be ranked higher in our next rankings.

Honorable Mention

Keith Thurman (29-1, 22 KOs)

Yordenis Ugas (25-4, 12 KOs)