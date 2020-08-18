Christian Vazquez wants to remind everyone that even though the New York Yankees dominate the Red Sox, he still has a World Series ring.

Christian Vazquez fired back at a reporter when questioned about the recent history between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox. The catcher referenced his World Series ring when asked about his team’s 1-14 record at Yankee Stadium since 2018.

Christian Vazquez on the Red Sox going 1-14 at Yankee Stadium since 2018: "They have no rings, and I have one. I love my ring." — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) August 18, 2020

On one hand, he’s right. Rings trump everything else. But on the other, isn’t this the exact argument every other fanbase in baseball has chastised Yankees fans for using for the last 25 years?

True, the Yankees have not won a World Series since 2009, but any fan around the age of 30 was witness to one of the greatest runs in MLB history during the late 90s. Do those World Series wins mean less than Vazquez’s in 2018 because they happened so long ago?

It’s honestly a stupid debate that’s not worth getting too deep into. Let’s talk more about the question that prompted the response from Vazquez.

There Is No Yankees-Red Sox Rivalry Right Now

The Yankees-Red Sox rivalry is non-existent right now. The Yankees are a powerhouse with World Series aspirations while the Sox are tearing it down and dumping salary left and right.

This year alone, New York is 7-0 against Boston, but the domination stretches back further than that. The Bronx Bombers have won 10 in a row in the series and 15 of the last 16. In the last two seasons, the Yankees are 21-5 against the Red Sox.

There can’t be a rivalry when the games are this one-sided.

And truthfully, it’s sad that the Yankees-Red Sox “rivalry” is where it’s at right now. In 2018—that year the Sox won the World Series—there was so much juice to the rivalry. There were superstars on both sides with Aaron Judge and Mookie Betts front and center. At the time, it looked like the rivalry was in as good a place as it had been since the early 2000s.

That seems like a long time ago now.