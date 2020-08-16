With DJ LeMahieu nursing a thumb injury, how will the New York Yankees replace his production at the plate?

The New York Yankees are cursed by the injury bug and DJ LeMahieu is the latest important player to go down. The second baseman sprained his thumb on a swing and was later forced to leave the game.

INF DJ LeMahieu left tonight's game with a sprained left thumb and will undergo imaging. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 16, 2020

After the game, manager Aaron Boone admitted that a trip to the injured list. X-rays were negative, but he’s still going for a CT scan and an MRI.

Aaron Boone said that DJ LeMahieu "could be" headed to the injured list. X-rays were negative, but LeMahieu is getting a CT scan and MRI now. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) August 16, 2020

Tyler Wade took over for LeMahieu at second base as the Yankees went on to beat the Boston Red Sox 11-5. New York is on a four-game winning streak and in front of the American League East by two games.

However, losing LeMahieu for any amount of time would be a tough blow to endure. The Machine is currently leading the American League in hits (30), batting average (.411), and on-base percentage (.456). Over the last two seasons, LeMahieu has been a rock at the top of the order for Boone and the Yankees.

How To Replace DJ LeMahieu

Wade is a speedster with a tremendous glove, but he doesn’t have the same bat as LeMahieu. Expecting the youngster to produce like a bonafide All-Star at the plate is hopeful, at best. Thairo Estrada is another possibility to fill in at second base, but like Wade, he won’t be able to match the production of LeMahieu.

The Yankees are no stranger to injuries, but they are so deep at other positions that they can comfortably weather those storms. Losing Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton is brutal, but when Mike Tauchman and Clint Frazier come in and rake, those losses are easier to endure.

Will Wade be able to do at second base what Tauchman and Frazier are doing in the outfield? Probably not, but that’s where guys like Gleyber Torres and Gary Sanchez enter the picture.

Both Torres and Sanchez started off the 2020 season with a whimper, but both sluggers are starting to find a groove at the plate. After starting off the season 5-for-42 in his first 12 games, Torres is 10-for-22 in his last seven games. Sanchez, on the other hand, is still posting an ugly .125 batting average, but he’s connected on three home runs and five RBIs in his last three games.

Many hands make light work and for the Yankees to replace LeMahieu, they’ll need contributions from a number of guys. Thankfully for Yankee fans, the organization is deep with Major League talent.

We will continue to monitor LeMahieu’s injury.