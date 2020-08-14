Gary Sanchez continued to slowly break out of his slow start to the season with another long home run against the Boston Red Sox on Friday.

The New York Yankees can look forward to having Gary Sanchez back in top form sooner rather than later.

The two-time All-Star hit a 457-foot home run into the left field bleachers on Friday to give the Yankees a 5-1 lead over the rival Boston Red Sox.

THAT ONE IS LONG GONE! Gary Sanchez with a MASSIVE 457-foot home run for the Bombers 😱 Watch LIVE: https://t.co/YkAQHtYKb1 pic.twitter.com/MMplGJpB2e — YES Network (@YESNetwork) August 15, 2020

The blast was Sanchez’s third of the season. He has six hits in 2020, and half of them are home runs. His batting average is still just a meager .115, but that he has two home runs in his last three games means something. Sanchez is absolutely seeing the ball better as the season goes on.

The Yankees currently lead the Red Sox 8-1 in the seventh inning. Stay tuned to ESNY for more highlights from the game!