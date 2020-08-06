Ozzie Guillen wants the world to know he hates Nick Swisher with all his heart. The outspoken former manager hates Swisher’s “fake attitude.”

Ozzie Guillen is not a fan of Nick Swisher. On the Chicago White Sox postgame show for NBC Sports Chicago, Swisher’s name came up and Guillen revealed his true feelings for Swisher.

Yankee fans, how do you feel about @OzzieGuillen right now? Apparently, he’s not a fan of @NickSwisher… pic.twitter.com/Kptz9Sh6ak — ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) August 6, 2020

“Nobody can compare with Nick Swisher,” Guillen said. “I hate Nick Swisher with my heart.”

“No, not really, but I think he hates me back. There’s nothing wrong with that,” Guillen explained when asked to dive deeper into the topic.

Apparently, Guillen and Swisher were not close during the one year Swisher spent with the White Sox. Guillen managed the club at the time and never embraced the upbeat outfielder.

“I never talked to him. I was managing, but I didn’t like the way his attitude was all fake and I don’t like fake people,” Guillen said before adding, “it was one year too long.”

These are strong words about a guy who is absolutely beloved in New York. Yankees fans are lucky that Swisher and Guillen never formed a close bond because he was traded to New York for Wilson Betemit, Jeff Marquez, and Jhonny Nunez prior to the 2009 season.

Swisher was a key member of the Yankees World Series team in 2009 despite struggling to hit in the postseason. Swish belted 29 home runs and drove in 82 RBIs that year and continued that success in 2010 with his only All-Star appearance.

It’s fine if Guillen doesn’t love Swisher. He’ll always have a home in New York.