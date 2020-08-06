Gary Sanchez put his absolutely brutal start to the 2020 aside on Thursday night, launching his first home run of the season.

Is the real Gary Sanchez finally starting to come around? People are starting to wonder.

Sanchez hit his first long ball of the season Thursday night to bring the New York Yankees within one run of the Philadelphia Phillies.

Gary Sanchez GOES YARD! Watch on YES & stream the game on FOX Sports GO: https://t.co/RKtOQItDBr pic.twitter.com/7yvxJla3oU — YES Network (@YESNetwork) August 7, 2020

And as far as Yankee fans are concerned, this was long overdue.

Sanchez’s struggles at the plate this season have been borderline unwatchable. He’s looked completely overmatched and at times as if he’s going into an at bat with no game plan.

Fans were hopeful that would change in August, which is Sanchez’s best statistical month every year. It may have taken until August 6 this year, but Gary Sanchez may be finally figuring it out.

If he has unlocked his August form, this high-powered Yankee offense will reach previously unseen heights.

And if he, Aaron Judge, and Giancarlo Stanton get hot at the same time, the Yankees may never lose again.