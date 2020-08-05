After more than a week off, the Miami Marlins are back to their winning ways and they are the current kings of the National League East.

The 2020 MLB season is all over the place so far. With multiple outbreaks causing some teams to shut down, the standings look a little…weird. Look no further than the National League East for your daily dose of strange standings. The 3-1 Miami Marlins reign supreme,

With 20% of the season over, here are the NL East standings: pic.twitter.com/hmE0uuJMG5 — Deesha (@DeeshaThosar) August 5, 2020

On Tuesday night, the Marlins shut out the Baltimore Orioles—who are currently in second place in the AL East—and climbed to 3-1 on the season.

Even though the Atlanta Braves are off to a scorching hot 8-4 start, they trail the Marlins in the standings. But then again, technically the Marlins are one game back of the Braves.

It’s safe to say this season is weird. Very, very weird.

The Philadelphia Phillies are getting shafted so far. After a tough opening weekend series against the Marlins, they were shut down due to Miami’s outbreak. After a week off, they had to start back up with a matchup against Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees.

Philadelphia’s Tuesday game against the Yankees was postponed due to crazy weather. The Phils and Yanks will play a doubleheader in Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday where New York is the home team in the first game.

Did we mention that both legs of the doubleheader are going to be seven-inning games?

We’re all thankful that we have baseball back, but it’s impossible to ignore how bizarre this 2020 season is becoming.