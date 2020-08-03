The New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies are ready to square off after a long delay. We’ve got your betting odds, picks, and predictions.

The Yankees are absolutely rolling coming into this long-awaited matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies on the other hand, will be playing their first game since last Sunday due to a COVID-19 outbreak among the Miami Marlins.

Still, the Phillies are a good team with a strong veteran presence. They can’t be overlooked simply because they’re coming into the Bronx with literally zero momentum.

Not to mention there are a few players in Philadelphia who would love the chance to beat up on their old ball club.

Yankees vs. Phillies Odds

Here are the current odds for the Yankees and Phillies as of August 2.

FanDuel Sportsbook: Yankees (-340), Phillies (+280)

DraftKings Sportsbook: Yankees (-305), Phillies (+250)

PointsBet Sportsbook: Yankees (-351), Phillies (+265)

The run total is set at nine runs, but with Gerrit Cole on the mound, the Yankees will likely need to do a lot of damage themselves to get there.

Keep in mind, these odds are subject to change leading up to first pitch in the Bronx.

Yankees vs. Phillies Betting Preview

There’s a lot to unpack in this matchup so let’s get right to it.

The Phillies are rusty

Due to a COVID-19 outbreak among the Marlins, the Phillies will have gone over a week without playing a baseball game. Most of the week was spent just praying that no Phillies players contracted the infection. Luckily, those prayers were answered, and the Phillies are ready to get back to playing baseball.

However, just because they’re ready to play doesn’t mean they’ll be sharp. A week is a long time in the mentality of a hitter. Baseball players need to play regularly to stay in their rhythm. How many times have we seen talented youngsters struggle due to inconsistent playing time?

Of course, the Phillies roster is comprised of a lot of season veterans—guys who, over the course of long, successful careers, have learned how to stay prepared even without facing live pitching every day. So there’s still a chance that the offense can work productive at-bats and wait for someone to hit a big fly off Gerrit Cole.

Gerrit Cole’s first home start in pinstripes

The New York Yankees ace will be making his third start of the season, still looking to unlock his most dominant stuff. He pitched well in his first two outings but it was clear he was still searching for what made him so untouchable in 2019. In his last start, his fastball velocity was slightly down and he gave up three runs to an unexpectedly scrappy Baltimore Orioles team. Still, he fanned seven batters over 6.2 innings and came away with the victory.

This week, I expect he’ll come out of the gates firing on all cylinders in his first game in the Bronx as a Yankee. Even though there aren’t fans to amp him up, just wearing the pinstripes for the first time will get Cole to the level he needs to be at.

Didi’s revenge

I doubt Didi Gregorius holds much ill-will towards the Yankees after signing with the Phillies as a free agent. But facing an old club will always put an extra charge into a player and Gregorius is a great fastball hitter. It should come as no shock to bettors that Gregorius could do some serious damage early.

The key for Cole will be to work Gregorius away with fastballs before burying him with breaking balls low and in. If he can do that, he should at least be able to keep Gregorius in the ballpark.

Aaron Judge is the hottest hitter in baseball

Aaron Judge has homered in five consecutive games. He hit two against the Boston Red Sox Sunday night, one of which gave the Yanks the lead they needed to keep their winning streak alive. He is absolutely locked in and shows no sign of slowing down.

Sure, Jake Arrieta is a decent pitcher with a lot of experience. Even with his diminished skill set, he should be able to find a way to get big league hitters out. But one mistake to Aaron Judge is going to end up in the bleachers and the lineup doesn’t get any easier if Arrieta pitches around him.

And with a whole week off from baseball, there’s very little chance the Phillies pitching staff will be as sharp as it can be. I expect the Yankees offense to punish a lot of mistakes, and I expect Judge to be leading the charge.

Yankees vs. Phillies Prediction

The Phillies are a decent team but not playing for a week is going to severely impact them. Bettors should have every reason to expect that the Yankees will win this game.

The offense is riding high, coming off a sweep of the Boston Red Sox for their sixth straight win. Their ace, Gerrit Cole, is toeing the rubber and should negate the need to use the depleted bullpen. And Aaron Judge is the hottest hitter in all of baseball.

Yankees vs. Phillies Pick

The Yankees should have no problem winning this game and the odds reflect that. I’d take the Yankees moneyline, but there isn’t much value in it. I’d also flirt with taking the Yankees -1.5 to help boost the potential payout

If you’re feeling really confident, the Phillies team run total is 2.5. With Gerrit Cole on the mound and an offense that can demoralize a team quickly, the under is not a bad pick either.

