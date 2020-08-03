Ex-Major Leaguer Pat Neshek and eBay launch a video series about Sports Card collecting that will bring you back to your childhood.

The time is March 2020 and the country has been quarantined, all sports have been shut down and people start flocking to the internet for entertainment.

Without live sports, I gravitated to an old childhood hobby of Sports Card Collecting. eBay was the clear way to re-enter this hobby. eBay has forever been the place to watch, study, buy, and sell anything on the internet. Sports Cards are no different. I dusted off my Rickey Henderson card collection and started to check prices and sales.

Soon, I was selling my best cards just to finance the hobby of buying new rookies or players I thought would increase in value. And now here we are in July and the Sports Card world is ON FIRE.

One of the leaders of this resurgence is Ex-MLB Pitcher Pat Neshek, who started collecting as a child and used his time in the Big Leagues to build a major collection that includes over 50,000 autographed cards.

Neshek is the subject of Episode One of eBay’s new digital content series, titled “Uncommon.” All episodes capture the unique stories of eBay’s community and how finding the exact “uncommon find” on the marketplace fuels people’s passions. From a female baseball card collector and seller, to a New York City street artist, to a professional baseball pitcher with one of the most sought-after collections, the “Uncommon” film campaign is breaking new ground; connecting with consumers by celebrating real, vibrant people and sharing an up-close look at their passions and perspectives.

Stay tuned for more videos in the “Uncommon” series on eBay’s YouTube channel.