New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge delivers with two monster home runs, one early and one late, to complete the sweep over the Red Sox.

Another game, another big night for Aaron Judge. The big New York Yankees right fielder slugged two home runs to lead his team to a 9-7 sweep of the rival Boston Red Sox.

Judge’s first blast was an absolute laser in the second inning off of lefty Matt Hall, and the Yankees took a 3-2 lead as a result.

You know you’re doing right when Matt Vasgersian exclaims, “Santa Maria!”

Judge’s home run scored Miguel Andujar and DJ LeMahieu to give the Yankees a 3-2 lead over Boston in the second inning. Judge is now the first Yankee since former MVP Alex Rodriguez to hit home runs in five consecutive games. When A-Rod did it in 2007, it was in the midst of, you guessed it, an MVP season.

Needless to say, Judge is heading down a similar path. He is now batting .290 with six homers and 14 RBIs on the season.

And yet, his second home run was even more impressive. Judge came to bat right after DJ LeMahieu drove in Mike Tauchman with an RBI single to tie the game 7-7. On a 2-0 count, Judge drove Matt Barnes’ hanging curveball 468 feet to left-center to put New York up 9-7.

Zack Britton then pitched a flawless ninth as New York completed the sweep, a game that also featured Luke Voit’s third home run of the year.

Pitching notes

James Paxton is struggled to keep the Red Sox in check, but got plenty of support in three innings of work. His fastball never topped 93 mph, and prospect Michael King provided 3.2 innings of two-run ball out of the bullpen. Boston’s batters connected for six extra-base hits, including two home runs from Xander Bogaerts. Rafael Devers also put Boston up 7-6 in the seventh with a long solo shot to right field.

Next on the docket

Aaron Judge will look to continue swinging a hot bat Monday night when the Yankees face the Philadelphia Phillies at Yankee Stadium. Gerrit Cole (2-0, 3.09 ERA) will make his third start of the season, while veteran Jake Arrietta makes his season debut for Philadelphia.