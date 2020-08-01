Aaron Judge and Gio Urshela kickstart the New York Yankees offense with early dingers off of Red Sox starter Zack Godley.

It’s probably safe to say Aaron Judge and Gio Urshela are feeling comfortable at the plate this week. That’s great news for the New York Yankees.

Judge launched a 455-foot home run to open the scoring on Saturday night. The long ball marked the first time in his career that Judge has homered in four straight games.

Are four home runs in four games good? Aaron Judge is locked in 🔒🔒🔒 #NYYforNY (via @MLB) pic.twitter.com/XaUpNZvDhG — ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) August 1, 2020

Then in the second, Gio Urshela launched a grand slam to put the Yankees up 5-0.

The Red Sox had no chance tonight. Gio Urshela is starting to heat up 🔥🔥🔥 #NYYforNY (via @MLBonFOX) pic.twitter.com/EXFlmfUn4A — ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) August 1, 2020

Judge and Urshela handed Masahiro Tanaka a big lead immediately for his 2020 debut. Tanaka is an exceptional veteran and the early lead should take a lot of pressure off him in his return from that scary concussion.

With that said, he ran into some trouble in the third inning and was pulled after giving up two runs. Still, he’s slowly working his way back so there was no need to push him too far.

The only negative to come out of the fast start is that we had to see the balls get lost into the virtual crowd on the broadcast. The virtual fans are stupid. They are in no way a convincing replacement for real fans.

Regardless, Judge and Urshela gave Tanaka enough run support to make him feel comfortable in the dugout. Judge is proving that he’s fully healthy. Urshela is proving that his 2019 season was no fluke.

Here’s hoping the offense keeps rolling and the bullpen can keep a lid on this Red Sox lineup.