The New York Yankees can’t help themselves against the Orioles. Luke Voit’s grand slam gives the Bombers an early lead in Baltimore.

It’s hard not to feel bad for the Baltimore Orioles when they play the New York Yankees. Luke Voit has yet to hit his stride this season, but his first-inning grand slam on Thursday night should help him find his rhythm.

When Luke Voit does the skip, you know that ball is gone. 👋👋👋 #NYYforNY (via @YESNetwork) pic.twitter.com/Mioh2zaB7y — ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) July 30, 2020

The Yankees loaded the bases against Orioles starter John Means with a couple of hit-by-pitches, a Giancarlo Stanton RBI single, and an Aaron Hicks base on balls. Despite falling behind 0-2—and taking an ugly swing at a fastball right down the middle—Voit was not losing this showdown with Means.

The massive first baseman launched an off-speed pitch and knew it was gone immediately. That skip he does is usually a pretty good sign that the outfielders don’t have a chance.

This homer is Voit’s second of the season and it might be exactly what he needs to really get going. Playing the Orioles tends to do that for hitters—especially Yankees.

Entering Thursday, the Yankees held a 17-game win streak against their American League East divisional foe and please don’t call this a rivalry. At this point, the O’s are just a punching bag for the Yankees to beat up on in between playing other baseball teams.

Baltimore was able to cut into that five-run deficit with a two-run home run of their own in the first inning. J.A. Happ is making his first start of the season and didn’t look sharp on the first two batters. An Austin Hays single set the table for Hanser Alberto to drive him in with a two-run blast to left-center field.

Happ was able to retire the next three batters in order but he still looks pretty shaky. Rio Ruiz followed Alberto’s lead by sending a two-run homer into the empty stands at Camden Yards in the second inning.