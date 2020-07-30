New York Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres left Thursday night’s game against the Orioles after being hit by a pitch in the fourth inning.

Gleyber Torres gave New York Yankees fans a scare on Thursday night after being hit by a pitch in the elbow in the first inning. He was removed from the game and replaced by Tyler Wade.

Gleyber Torres being checked after being hit square in the right elbow with an inside pitch. Stays in the game. Two hit batters for Means in the 1st. pic.twitter.com/86EPh4HlMx — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) July 30, 2020

Luckily, it seems like Torres is going to be just fine.

The YES Network reported that X-rays of Torres’ elbow were negative.

Thanks to 2019, Yankee fans jump at the first sign of a potential injury. Setting a Major League record in injury league stints can do that to you.

But fortunately, it doesn’t seem that Torres’ injury is that serious. It’s possible he’ll miss a couple of games, but every fan will take that as opposed to their initial instinct.

With any luck, this injury will only cost Torres a few at-bats in Baltimore. As everyone, particularly Gary Thorne, is aware, Gleyber Torres loves hitting at Camden Yards. His 2019 numbers against the Orioles are laughable. He hadn’t really gotten it going this series, but let’s not pretend the Orioles aren’t well aware of the threat he poses at the plate.

All in all, this was a scary-looking HBP and fans should just be glad that Torres wasn’t seriously injured. Even if it takes a few days to recover, losing him for the majority of the shortened 2020 season would have been disastrous.

Here’s hoping that Torres is back in the lineup as soon as possible.