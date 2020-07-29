The New York Yankees didn’t waste any time beating up on the Orioles in 2020. DJ LeMahieu, Aaron Judge, and Aaron Hicks all go deep early.

DJ LeMahieu got the party started early in Baltimore for the New York Yankees. The Machine drilled a home run off the foul pole in right field and gave the Yanks a quick lead over the Baltimore Orioles.

DJ LeMahieu wasn't waiting to get the party started in Baltimore

Aaron Judge and Aaron Hicks must have felt left out because later on in the third inning, both of the A-A-Ron’s went deep off Orioles starter Asher Wojciechowski.

1. Aaron Hicks has one of the sweetest swings in baseball.

1. Aaron Hicks has one of the sweetest swings in baseball.

2. Not many guys can pimp a HR like Hicks.

Aaron Judge mashes his first homer of the year. You love to see it.

The home run was the first of 2020 for all three guys. The Yankees have one of the deepest and most powerful lineups in all of baseball and they’re showing that off in Baltimore right now.

This is just more of the same from what we saw in 2019. New York crushed a whopping 61 home runs against Baltimore last season. The next highest total against one team was 34 against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Unfortunately for Baltimoreons, the Orioles are in the midst of a complete teardown and rebuild. The Yankees, on the other hand, are a complete juggernaut with dreams of a 28th World Series title in 2020. They are just two teams on complete opposite sides of the spectrum right now.

With Gerrit Cole on the mound, the Yankees are in cruise control right now. The righty fireballer ran into a little bit of trouble in the first inning after giving up an RBI double to Jose Iglesias, but he quickly settled down. Cole has to love the run support he’s getting from his new teammates.