Manager Aaron Boone believes that his New York Yankees are going to be making up their games against the Philadelphia Phillies next week.

The New York Yankees were forced to sit on their hands the last couple of days due to the recent outbreak of COVID-19 on the Miami Marlins. The Yankees were supposed to face the Philadelphia Phillies in a four-game series featuring two in Philly and two in the Bronx.

Since the Phillies played the Marlins on Sunday in Citizens Bank Park, the Yankees-Phillies games were postponed. Now the Yankees are in Baltimore for a two-game set and it sounds like they are going to make up those games against the Phillies next week.

There “could be” a doubleheader in Tampa next weekend. Manager “not sure” when they’re going to Baltimore. Some year we’re all having here — Andy Martino (@martinonyc) July 29, 2020

Even with these hints that Boone drops, it’s anyone’s guess what the schedule will actually look like. Let’s take a stab at it.

One Potential Solution For Yankees Scheduling Issue

Judging by what MLB.com has for the Yankees, there are two open days. If the league really wants to, they can push the Baltimore Orioles game set to a later date. Both teams have an off day on Sept. 3 before they face off for a three-game set in Baltimore. Pushing the Aug. 5 game back to Sept. 3 would open up three days for the Yankees and Phillies next week.

One doubleheader on Monday or Wednesday would allow the Yanks and Phils to play the four games they missed this week. As for the Phillies’ schedule, they are off on Monday and have a three-game set in Miami from Tuesday to Thursday. It’s hard to see that series happening considering the fact that the Marlins continue to register positive coronavirus tests.

So what have we learned from this convoluted scheduling hypothetical? Well, like Aroldis Chapman in the ninth, it looks like MLB could find a way to wriggle its way out of this jam. But that begs the question: If this happens again, will the schedule be this “easy” to fix?