With the NBA season closing in on opening night, zero positive tests have crept into the Orlando bubble over the past two weeks

The bubble seems to be working wonders for the NBA. For the second straight week, the league hasn’t endured a positive coronavirus test, per the NBA’s press release. Opening night is set to begin Thursday with little to no concern of a widespread contagion much like the Marlins have endured in MLB.

The NBA and NBPA have announced the following: pic.twitter.com/ePfr1JFeOk — NBA (@NBA) July 29, 2020

Doubts were raised at the beginning of July while teams began to travel to the Orlando campus, as coronavirus cases in Florida continued to skyrocket. Despite the surrounding turmoil within the state, the NBA’s bubble system has done the job right. Players who’ve broken isolation rules have been subject to quarantine, while the rest of the league has followed proper safety protocols to avoid any positive tests.

The latest round of testing consisted of 344 players, with not a single one receiving a positive test result. Commissioner Adam Silver has remained confident throughout the process and holds good reason to remain at that level with the continued positive news for the league’s return-to-play format.

Scrimmages have taken place over the past week, with players returning from excused absences from the bubble having to quarantine in their rooms before returning to team activities. Such players include Zion Williamson, who left the bubble for an urgent family matter.

With the Pelicans slated to play the Jazz on Thursday, Williamson went through his quarantine procedure and should rejoin the team in time after practicing Tuesday. The Lakers and Clippers will follow the Pelicans’ matchup to help kick off the NBA restart.