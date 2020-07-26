On Saturday the New York Yankees sent Clint Frazier and Ben Heller to their alternate site. Two untested arms are set to replace them.

The New York Yankees revealed in a Tweet on Saturday that outfielder Clint Frazier and reliever Ben Heller are headed to the team’s alternate site. A pair of rookie right-handed pitchers, Brooks Kriske and Nick Nelson, will take the opposite route.

Following tonight's game, the Yankees optioned OF Clint Frazier and RHP Ben Heller to the Alternate Site. Prior to tomorrow's game, the Yankees anticipate recalling RHP Brooks Kriske (#82) and RHP Nick Nelson (#79) from the Alternate Site. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 26, 2020

With the 2020 minor-league season cancelled due to COVID-19, MLB teams stash their roster backups at alternate sites. The Yankees’ site is at their AAA facility in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, PA.

Frazier didn’t take the field in either of the two games the Bombers have played so far in 2020. In 14 preseason tuneups the 25-year-old slashed .321/.459/.679 with two homers and four doubles.

Heller, 28, pitched one inning in Saturday’s 9-2 loss. He allowed just one hit, but that knock was a solo homer by Nats third baseman Asdrubal Cabrera.

If all goes as planned, Kriske and Nelson will fill Frazier and Heller’s spots for Sunday’s game in Washington.

Kriske is a 26-year-old reliever. The hard-throwing righty has eye-popping minors numbers, including a1.97 ERA and 135 strikeouts in 105.1 innings.

He’s never pitched above the AA level.

Nelson, on the other hand, has some AAA experience—four games in 2019. A starter by trade, the 24-year-old has a career minor-league record of 19-24.

Despite the sub-.500 record, Nelson has posted a solid 3.65 ERA and struck out 387 batters in 33.1 innings.

Both youngsters could make their MLB debuts on Sunday afternoon, but the chances of that happening might be slim.

The Yankees have yet to use any of their marquee relievers this season. Gerrit Cole worked a complete game on Opening Day, and James Paxton and Michael King created a mop-up situation in game two.

Another lopsided score on Sunday may be necessary to make MLB dreams come true.