Gerrit Cole was sharp in his New York Yankees debut, and the Bleacher Creatures took the rain delay to talk about the ace’s first outing.

Gerrit Cole has arrived and he’s everything the New York Yankees could have hoped for.

After a long offseason filled with scandals and a global pandemic, Yankees baseball is finally back. The long-awaited arrival of Gerrit Cole has come and gone. And the New York Yankees are undefeated.

Unfortunately, Cole’s debut was cut short by poor weather. It almost seems fitting that the very first game of 2020 would only last five-plus innings.

“What a debut. You couldn’t have asked for anything better in his Yankees debut. He gave up the one HR early to Eaton, but that was the only hit he gave up,” – @jkellyESNY on Gerrit Cole’s debut with the Yanks. @YankeeCreatures LISTEN AND SUBSCRIBE HERE: https://t.co/mFMTHw2tFw pic.twitter.com/niJWEjkIVX — ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) July 24, 2020

But regardless, Cole’s five innings of work were strong. He only surrendered one hit on the night, a solo home run to Adam Eaton in the first inning. He settled in nicely after that, striking out five and only walking one. Having been given the OK by manager Aaron Boone to throw upwards of 100 pitches, he was well on his way to pitching into the seventh inning before the rain hit.

Giancarlo Stanton was also noteworthy in the season opener. He went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer in the first inning and an RBI single in the fifth.

Stanton is taking zero prisoners this year. That ball was hit 1000 feet minimum. pic.twitter.com/QKc9FOgnHl — Eric Hubbs (@BarstoolHubbs) July 23, 2020

Tyler Wade also reached base in both his at-bats, working a walk off of Max Scherzer before scoring and bunting to second base for a hit.

TYLER WADE IS THE FASTEST AND MOST HANDSOME MAN IN BASEBALL ⚡️⚡️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/lxbVLOqKQW — James Kelly (@jkellyESNY) July 23, 2020

Even though the game only lasted five innings, the New York Yankees looked strong. Both Aaron Judge and Stanton drove runs in and Gerrit Cole dominated after giving up the solo shot.

A promising start for a promising team.