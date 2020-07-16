The Bleacher Creatures podcast takes on Aaron Judge injury concerns and some of the promising youngsters who have impressed in camp.

July 23 is the big day and the New York Yankees are itching to play real baseball again. With less than a week left, the Bleacher Creatures podcast might not be ready for this all to begin. With all the uncertainty, cautious optimism is the way to go.

First, the discussion starts with the favorite Yankees wife in Amy Cole. Fresh off giving birth to a beautiful baby boy, Amy Cole is back in pre-baby shape and it is beyond incredible. In fact, the entire Yankees support system is incredible. The wives and girlfriends are more than that…they are activists and former athletes and, above all, intelligent baseball fans who could probably do the same thing their husbands are doing.

But Amy Cole looks fabulous and that must not be forgotten.

Beyond just the ladies talk (which in all honesty, deserves so much more on this podcast), we also delve into the issue of Aaron Judge and his consistent injuries.

After his most recent exit from the lineups due to a stiff neck, the concerns mounted against Aaron Judge and his reputation for being unable to stay healthy. But with his triumphant return to the lineup, culminating in a monster home run off starter James Paxton, those worries should be put to bed.

Early on, the idea of him sitting out with a stiff neck seemed too amateur for a professional athlete. Now, it seems it was just a fluke and Aaron Judge is absolutely ready and raring to go.

On the other side of things, how about those young pitchers? Allison and James discuss in detail just how these young studs have made an impact on summer camp and how they could potentially make an impact during this regular season.

Of course, the concern over Coronavirus looms large but with some perfectly timed news, the Bleacher Creatures podcast got to break some news about resident robot DJ LeMahieu and his health status.

Be sure to check out the Bleacher Creatures podcast wherever you listen to your podcasts and stay tuned for next week’s episode when baseball is ACTUALLY fully back!