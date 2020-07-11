FORT MYERS, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 29: Clint Frazier #77 of the New York Yankees at bat against the Boston Red Sox during the third inning of a Grapefruit League spring training game at JetBlue Park at Fenway South on February 29, 2020 in Fort Myers, Florida.
(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Clint Frazier is arguably one of the most controversial members of the New York Yankees, but his concern for public health isn’t whatsoever.

Say what you will about Clint Frazier the player, but you can’t deny he knows how to make a statement, and this is certainly a positive one for public health.

 

Starting the Major League Baseball season in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic is already an incredibly difficult task. As practices begin and players test positive, there’s a real concern that the season will be canceled again. Not to mention, cases across the country are rising in general.

It’s a humbling reminder that the pandemic is still very much upon us. Even if we’re tired of operating in this world, the reality of the situation is that it hasn’t concluded.

So while we try to bring baseball back, it’s nice to see a guy like Frazier playing with a mask. Maybe just to be considerate to the people around him, maybe just to prove that wearing a mask is so easy he can do it while playing a baseball game.

Either way, he’s simply proving that wearing a mask is an unfortunate necessity in the world today.

So here’s a tip of the cap to Frazier for making a statement knowing that the New York Yankees faithful would be watching. Hopefully his cautionary decision will rub off on the general public so I can stop silently judging people for walking the streets with their mask around their chins.

After all, it’s really not a difficult thing to do…

