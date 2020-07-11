Clint Frazier is arguably one of the most controversial members of the New York Yankees, but his concern for public health isn’t whatsoever.

Say what you will about Clint Frazier the player, but you can’t deny he knows how to make a statement, and this is certainly a positive one for public health.

Clint Frazier at the plate. pic.twitter.com/JsFuRpn0SN — YES Network (@YESNetwork) July 9, 2020

Starting the Major League Baseball season in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic is already an incredibly difficult task. As practices begin and players test positive, there’s a real concern that the season will be canceled again. Not to mention, cases across the country are rising in general.

It’s a humbling reminder that the pandemic is still very much upon us. Even if we’re tired of operating in this world, the reality of the situation is that it hasn’t concluded.

So while we try to bring baseball back, it’s nice to see a guy like Frazier playing with a mask. Maybe just to be considerate to the people around him, maybe just to prove that wearing a mask is so easy he can do it while playing a baseball game.

Either way, he’s simply proving that wearing a mask is an unfortunate necessity in the world today.

So here’s a tip of the cap to Frazier for making a statement knowing that the New York Yankees faithful would be watching. Hopefully his cautionary decision will rub off on the general public so I can stop silently judging people for walking the streets with their mask around their chins.

After all, it’s really not a difficult thing to do…

This week on @YankeeCreatures, @ThatNYYChick and I proved how easy it is to ensure COVID-19 doesn't take Yankees baseball away from us again. I also inadvertently proved that I have hair despite what my general social media presence implies, and ripped the Karens of Florida pic.twitter.com/S75rzncev0 — James Kelly (@jkellyESNY) June 30, 2020