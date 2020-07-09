The New York Yankees have had some all-time greats man right field including names like Babe Ruth, Roger Maris, and more.

This list was the easiest in this series to compile. The New York Yankees have almost always been set at right field. Three of the players on this list are Hall of Famers but a case for Cooperstown can be made for every one of them.

Even now they have a player who has a shot at ending up on this list in the future in Aaron Judge. Some of the greatest to ever play the game have played in right field for the Yankees over the years.

Let’s take a look at who the greatest right fielders in Yankees history are.

5. Dave Winfield (Yankees tenure: 1981-90)

• 1,172 games, .290/.356/.495, .851 OPS, 134 OPS+, 205 home runs, 818 RBIs, 33.9 oWAR, -10.4 dWAR

Dave Winfield coming in at No. 5 is an early sign that this list is stacked with talented players.

During his time with the Yankees, Winfield was an eight-time All-Star, five-time Silver Slugger, five-time Gold Glover, and finished top-10 in MVP voting four times, including top-five once. He’s also a member of the Hall of Fame.

Winfield ranks second among Yankees right fielders in home runs, third in RBIs, and fourth in runs (722), hits (1,300), and doubles (236).

4. Roger Maris (Yankees tenure: 1960-66)

• 850 games, .265/.356/.515, .872 OPS, 139 OPS+, 203 home runs, 547 RBIs, 25.2 oWAR, -1.9 dWAR

Roger Maris is best known for hitting 61 home runs in a season to break Babe Ruth’s single-season record of 60 that he set in 1927, but he was a great right fielder for the Yankees and a case for the Hall of Fame can be made for him.

With the Bombers, Maris was a six-time All-Star, one-time Gold Glover, two-time MVP, and two-time World Series champion. His No. 9 is retired by the Yankees and he’s honored in Monument Park.

Maris led the American League in RBIs and slugging percentage in 1960 and the AL in RBIs and MLB in runs, home runs, and total bases in 1961.

Maris is third among Yankees right fielders in home runs, fourth in OPS+, and is tied for fourth in slugging percentage. Maris would’ve been even better had he not had so many injuries throughout his career.

Something worth noting: His 61 home runs in a season are still an AL record to this day.

3. Reggie Jackson (Yankees tenure: 1977-81)

• 653 games, .281/.371/.526, .897 OPS, 148 OPS+, 144 home runs, 461 RBIs, 20.3 oWAR, -6.1 dWAR

Reggie Jackson spent less time with the Yankees than anyone on this list and his career in the Bronx was tumultuous, but he’s undeniably one of the best.

As a Yankee, Jackson was a five-time All-Star (he received the honor every year of his Yankees career), one-time Silver Slugger, and finished top-10 in MVP voting twice, including as the runner-up in 1980. He also led the AL in home runs in 1980.

Jackson’s No. 44 is retired by the Yankees, he’s honored in Monument Park, and he is a member of the Hall of Fame.

Famously nicknamed “Mr. October,” Jackson is one of the most clutch players in MLB playoff history, even with the Yankees. That’s why he has the honor of making it so high on this list.

Jackson was incredible in the postseason with New York, famously hitting three consecutive home runs in the decisive game six of the 1977 World Series, of which he was named World Series MVP. Jackson ranks third among Yankees right fielders in OPS.

2. Paul O’Neill (1993-2001)

• 1,254 games, .303/.377/.492, .869 OPS, 125 OPS+, 185 home runs, 858 RBIs, 29.8 oWAR, -7.3 dWAR

Paul O’Neill was a fan-favorite and a fantastic player, even in the postseason, allowing him to become an important part of New York’s dynasty of the late 1990s. Many believe “The Warrior” should be in Cooperstown and that his number should be retired.

During his time with the Yankees, O’Neill was the 1994 AL batting champion, a four-time All-Star, a four-time World Series champion, and finished top-five in MVP voting once. He’s honored in Monument Park.

O’Neill ranks second among Yankees right fielders in batting average, hits (1,426), doubles (304), and RBIs and is third in at-bats (4,700) and walks (586).

1. Babe Ruth (Yankees tenure: 1920-34)

• 2,084 games, .349/.484/.711, 1.195 OPS, 209 OPS+, 659 home runs, 1,978 RBIs, 135.7 oWAR, -1.9 dWAR

This one’s obvious. The greatest right fielder in Yankees history is also the greatest baseball player ever.

Nicknamed “The Bambino” and “The Sultan of Swat,” Babe Ruth has far too many career accolades, awards, honors, and achievements to go through, but I’ll do my best while keeping it short.

Ruth was a two-time All-Star, one-time MVP (he also finished fifth and sixth in voting once each), and four-time World Series champion with the Yankees.

Ruth was the 1924 AL batting champion, led the AL in home runs 10 times, and led the AL in RBIs five times.

His No. 3 is retired by the Yankees, he’s honored in Monument Park, he’s a member of the MLB All-Century and All-Time teams, and was one of the Hall of Fame’s first five members.

Ruth headlined the infamous “Murderer’s Row” lineup and was a key factor in MLB becoming more popular and transitioning to the “live-ball era” because of his powerful swing. Ruth led MLB in almost every category on more than one occasion and holds most Yankees records, as well.