It’s that time of year again, friends. The New York Yankees commercials are back! This time, Aaron Judge takes on the role of a superhero.

Have no fear! Baseball is back and Aaron Judge is here to save the day!

The New York Yankees star right fielder is the center of attention in the latest Yankees commercial. Each year they put together commercials, typically at spring training, to promote the team and their players. With things being so complicated this season, the commercials are being filmed at summer camp, where the Yankees are prepping for a shortened season.

But thank goodness the commercials are still a thing because we all deserved this type of entertainment from the big man himself.

Judge is known as being an overall helpful guy, making plays and saving the day. So why not give him the role of real-life superhero off the field as well as on the field?

Have no fear… The Judge is here! pic.twitter.com/UJdxMfXUQb — New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 8, 2020

First, he’s saving the manager, as Aaron Boone grabs for a pen only to be saved by a diving catch by his right fielder. Let’s hope he didn’t break a rib on that game-saving play!

Next up, the boys talking over the $20 that Chad Green owes for a bet he made. In all likelihood, someone told him to smile and he refused. But alas, that $20 was saved in the nick of time, sparking some insane flashbacks from Yuri Gurriel.

But then, here comes the most magnificent part. Brett Gardner leaving his coffee in the parking lot is unfortunate. Luckily, like a spidey sense, Judge knows that he is in need of his caffeine fix. So he chucks it to Gardy in the dugout.

While he misses Gardy initially, the cup smacks the wall and STILL lands upright. If anyone can do that, it’s Aaron Judge.

Besides that, Gardy throws in the peak dad joke of the time. Like we didn’t see that coming.

Of course, each ending of the commercial has to be hilarious and the Yankees succeeded. Catcher Kyle Higashioka wants to show off his pet scorpions to good buddy Aaron Judge but — OH NO — he trips and takes a spill.

No worries, Judge will save the day!

Uhh, never mind? Apparently scorpions aren’t his thing? Who knew?

Aaron Judge finally has a commercial made about him and it’s everything we want and more. With the commercials coming out, this truly means that baseball is back and there are plenty more to come our way.