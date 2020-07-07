The Yankees and Mets will meet on the field on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 in a special moment for New Yorkers.

According to Tim Healey of Newsday, the New York Mets and New York Yankees will face one another on Sept. 11, 2021 — the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center. The confirmed schedule release for 2021 is expected to come out on July 9, but the commemorative game deserves all the attention ahead of the formal announcement.

On Sept. 11, 2001, two planes taking off from Boston to California crashed into the World Trade Center towers. The terrorist attack sent the country into shock and the city of New York into a sheltered state. However, the perseverance of both the Yankees and Mets following the incident embodied the power of sports in uniting the country against adversity.

Hall of Fame Mets legend Mike Piazza hit a go-ahead home run against the Braves in the eighth inning of the first game played in New York since the terrorist attack, while the Yankees made a spirited run to the World Series, only to fall to the Arizona Diamondbacks in seven games. These shining moments following the horrid event lifted spirits nationwide and reminded the country that this tragedy will only make us stronger.

The two New York ball clubs have never played each other on 9/11, so the 20th anniversary of the tragedy will be an emotional moment for both teams and the city of New York as a whole. We can only hope fans will be in attendance, for this milestone could be one for the ages.