It’s never been done before, but do the New York Yankees have a shot at an undefeated season for the first time in MLB history?

No, the New York Yankees won’t finish with a perfect 60-0 record during this shortened season, but asking this question is an opportunity to relive one of the best Mike Francesa calls of all time.

This is one of the all-time greats. The best prank calls into Francesa are the ones that are a bit more subtle. When someone calls in and says, “Who’s more disappointed on a nightly basis, Mets fans or your wife?” he knows it’s a prank and hand waves them away.

However, when a caller sounds sincere about a ridiculous point, the legendary WFAN host can get sucked into the bit. The caller catches Francesa hook, line, and sinker with this one. Francesa tries to make the caller sound like an idiot, but he’s the one who isn’t in on the joke.

Someone has to step up and ask Mike if the Yankees can do it in the shortened season. I mean, 162 games is crazy, but winning 60 games is definitely possible. The Patriots went 16-0 one season so it’s not that crazy to think the Yankees could do it. Right, Mike?

I say this is “one of the all-time greats” because there is one call that truly stands above the rest. The infamous San Francisco Giants-New York Giants call could be the peak of sports talk radio. Dan in Warwick pulls off the perfect bit by asking about a franchise-to-franchise get-together between the baseball Giants and the football Giants.

“That might be the weirdest question I got in a long time,” Francesa said. “… And I think that’s an honest question. That might be the strangest question I got in a long time.”

It wasn’t a serious question, but it was a serious answer from the Sports Pope. I’ll hang up and listen.