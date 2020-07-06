Clarke Schmidt showed out on Monday night in the New York Yankees intersquad game, throwing two innings and allowing only a bloop single.

Clarke Schmidt put on an absolute show on Monday night for the New York Yankees in an intersquad game. Facing off against the clear A-team of the roster, he tossed two innings and only gave up a bloop single to Gleyber Torres.

Obviously, since this was an intersquad game, the results don’t really matter at all.

What does matter is that Schmidt’s stuff was absolutely incredible. Even having never pitched above double-A, he made major leaguers look absolutely foolish in early action.

He even had Torres looking really uncomfortable at the dish.

Clarke Schmidt’s breaking ball is just absolutely filthy! #Yankees

Clarke Schmidt's breaking ball is just absolutely filthy! #Yankees

He also struck out both Giancarlo Stanton and Gary Sanchez on nasty breaking balls.

Clarke Schmidt looking like the real deal out there 👀👀👀

Schmidt also had some choice quotes after the game that got Yankees fans excited.

Clarke Schmidt on his first time pitching at Yankee Stadium: "For a lot of people it was intrasquad, but it was a lot more to me." — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) July 7, 2020

.@ClarkeSchmidt: "To face pretty much the starting lineup for the Yankees in Yankee Stadium, I was looking at the lineup card this afternoon and I was so excited. I was just like, 'This is awesome.' There's no better opportunity for me to open guys' eyes." — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) July 7, 2020

Top pitching prospect Clarke Schmidt says he feels he's an MLB pitcher right now and that he could get outs at that level. — Brendan Kuty (@BrendanKutyNJ) July 7, 2020

And that’s exactly what fans what to hear. A young pitcher who says “I know I belong here.” He was excited to face the A-team—not scared. Schmidt wants the pressures that come with being a New York Yankee.

And as Gerrit Cole once said while making Yankee fans the happiest people on earth, pressure is a privilege.

Schmidt doesn’t have a set spot on the 2020 team. The rotation is already set for the most part. In a shortened season, it’s entirely possible that the rotation will stay fully healthy for the entire year.

However, if a starter does go down, Clarke Schmidt proved that he’s ready to contribute to a big-league club chasing a title in an all-time weird season.