Gerrit Cole is back in the Bronx and New York Yankees sluggers like Aaron Judge and Luke Voit can’t catch up to his heater.

It’s beautiful.

New York Yankees fans have seen Gerrit Cole mow down hitters in the Bronx before, but never while he was in the pinstripes. Technically, he’s not wearing pinstripes, but fans caught a glimpse of Cole taking the mound in the Bronx as a Yankee.

Gerrit Cole pitching to Aaron Judge at Yankee Stadium. It’s a beautiful thing. ⚾️ ⚾️⚾️ (🎥 via @Yankees)

The superstar pitcher is seen throwing live batting practice to Luke Voit and Aaron Judge. Neither hitter stands a chance in this brief clip. Maybe Judge launched one into the short porch in right field on the next pitch. Either way, Yankees fans are happy that these two are on the same side nowadays.

“Summer camp” or “training camp 2.0” or whatever you wish to call it is here. The Yankees are back in the Bronx in preparation for the all-out sprint of a season coming up. New York is the favorite in the American League, but in a 60-game season, anything can happen.

Aside from the loss of Luis Severino to Tommy John surgery, the Yanks are going to enter the season at full-strength. A lineup with sluggers like Judge, Voit, DJ LeMahieu, Gleyber Torres, and Giancarlo Stanton should help power the team ahead in the shortened season.

The hope is that Cole lives up to his nine-year mega-contract by putting the team on his back in the postseason. Shortened season or not, he should have the opportunity to do just that in October.