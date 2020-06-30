With baseball returning soon, the Bleacher Creatures take a look at some of the negatives of having the sport come back this season.

For a while, negativity was the name of the game when it came to Major League Baseball. There’s no doubt that when the season was in jeopardy, the idea that there wouldn’t be a season at all emerged in everyone’s minds.

Now, with the New York Yankees coming back to start their spring training on July 1, it all must be positive, right? Wrong. The negativity is running rampant, mostly from those baseball purists who don’t want to see any changes in the game.

The Bleacher Creatures Yankees crew sat down and discussed a little more about what exactly the game would look like with new rules.

Also, it became very clear that these new rules would put a damper on the fans, those who have invested far too much time and attention on their favorite teams.

First of all, the Bleacher Creatures must take into consideration the fact that coronavirus is still a viable threat in the game, regardless of whether people truly believe it or not. But hey, the Bleacher Creatures Yankees Podcast has a foolproof way to make sure it doesn’t wreak havoc and that’s by taking responsibility for ourselves and our actions.

But with baseball coming back, there are still a decent amount of rule changes.

No brawls? Yasiel Puig will not be a fan of that. And while James points out that brawls are against the rules anyway, hearing it with legitimate new rules makes it all the more real.

Not only that, but the extra innings rule with runners on second is mind-boggling to James and Allison. The audacity of the league to choose a method in which the same outcome is likely to happen each inning is absurd.

But it’s not all negative. In fact, when it comes to the Yankees returning to play come August, there’s one bright spot to look forward to an entire season of August Gary.

Cap that off with an apology session from James and Allison, who were unable to record last week, and there you have a full, educational episode of the Bleacher Creatures Yankees Podcast.

