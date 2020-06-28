The New York Yankees have announced a pool of 58 players who will participate in spring training next month.

The New York Yankees will start spring training again on July 1, and with more than just the regular players in tow. All in all, 58 players will compete to be part of the Opening Day roster that takes the field on or about July 23.

The Yankees posted the complete list of players to the team’s official Twitter.

The New York Yankees 2020 Player Pool, which stands at 58 players. pic.twitter.com/TUGd64bzAo — New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 28, 2020

Needless to say, with teams allowed to have 30 active players on the roster early in the abbreviated season, manager Aaron Boone has some big decisions to make.

JB’s Take

Bettors pegged the New York Yankees as the favorites to win the American League this season. Looking at the Yankees’ player pool, it’s obvious why. The Bronx Bombers have been lauded for their depth for years now, and this group of 58 men just screams depth.

Quite a few names stand out. Matt Duffy is a decent defensive third baseman who previously played for the Tampa Bay Rays and San Francisco Giants. If he turns in a strong training camp, perhaps he can make the MLB roster in case Gio Urshela either gets injured or struggles at the plate.

Duffy is not the only familiar face either. The Yankees’ pool also features former New York Mets catcher Josh Thole, plus spring training cult hero Rosell Herrera and veteran arms David Hale and Tyler Lyons. Throw in old friend Luis Cessa, and the Yankees have plenty of options when it comes to building their pitching staff.

One way or another, expect some fierce competition for those extra spots. There’s so much more on the line now that the season will be short, so there’s even less room for gambling on players who run hot at the right time. Combine that with the New York Yankees’ knack for getting friendly with the injured list, and both Boone and general manager Brian Cashman have their work cut out for them.

But the good news in all of this is baseball is one step closer to coming back. More importantly, the New York Yankees are in a prime position to build a special team from top to bottom.