The New York Yankees will kick off the 2020 season in Washington D.C. against the defending World Series champion Nationals.

The New York Yankees and Gerrit Cole against the defending champion Washington Nationals and Max Scherzer on July 23.

https://t.co/LonPJtQrOd with @AndrewMarchand: there is a long way from here to there, but right now plan is #Yankees in nation’s capital vs. defending champ #Nationals to open season July 23. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) June 27, 2020

What a way to kick off the 2020 season after this trainwreck of a labor negotiating summer. Two of the best pitchers in the game. One team coming off a championship, one a betting favorite to win the 2020 World Series.

No better way to bring baseball back from the brink of destruction.

And for Yankee fans, it marks the beginning of the Gerrit Cole era in New York. After signing snatching Cole from the rival Houston Astros with a record contract, Yankee fans were counting down the days until he threw his first pitch in pinstripes.

COVID-19 may have delayed that first pitch, but the time is finally upon us. Barring a catastrophic meltdown in the form of a COVID-19 resurgence, Yankee fans will finally get to see what $324 million over nine years is worth.

It certainly doesn’t hurt Yankee fan excitement that both Aaron Judge and Aaron Hicks are expected to be ready for the new Opening Day as well.

Just imagine, after the nightmare of the 2019 injury-riddled season, a fully healthy Opening Day lineup. Instead of trying to figure out who can be plugged in for players on the injured list, fans can speculate on lineup construction and defensive alignment.

It’s a dream come true.

Regardless of what happens in the weeks leading up to Opening Day, everything will be OK. Yankees baseball will be back. Gerrit Cole will pitch for the New York Yankees.

And baseball fans across the world will get to watch a prime time pitching matchup on Opening Day.