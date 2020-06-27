Austin Wells was drafted out of high school by the New York Yankees in 2018 and this time he’s signing with the Bronx Bombers.

New York Yankees first-rounder Austin Wells has chosen to forego his remaining eligibility at the University of Arizona and sign a minor league deal with Bronx Bombers. The catching prospect will ink a $2.5 million bonus, according to YES Network.

This year’s 28th overall selection was drafted in the 35th round by the Yankees back in 2018. Ultimately, Wells opted to refine his game in college, but the Las Vegas product finds himself making a full circle reunion in New York.

Wells had a stellar collegiate career, winning Pac-12 Freshman of the Year to go along with a .353 batting average in his first season. Before the coronavirus shut down athletic competition, his sophomore season was off to a great start as well, pushing towards a .400 batting average while reaching base at a .527 clip.

Although Wells is listed as a catcher, his defensive game leaves something to be desired. It’s likely that he’ll end up changing positions at some point in his career. His bat would play up so much more as a catcher, but he could have a future in a corner outfield spot or at first base.

The lefty slugger should fit seamlessly into the Yankees system, with the youngster hoping to make a big enough splash to find himself mashing baseballs into the short porch in right field in the coming years. The Yankees seem to have big plans for the future and Wells figures to be a focal point of a young and talented Yankee farm system.