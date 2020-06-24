Former six-division champion and Hall of Fame boxer Oscar De La Hoya has hinted that he may come out of retirement.

Boxers coming out of retirement to fight again is common within the sport. We’ve seen all-time greats like Sugar Ray Leonard, George Foreman, and Floyd Mayweather Jr. return to the ring and become champions again.

But doing so at the age of 47 after 12 years seems preposterous, right? Well, don’t tell that to the great Oscar De La Hoya, who’s hinting towards a comeback to fight at either welterweight, super welterweight, or middleweight.

On Tuesday, he informed ringtv.com that he’s been inspired by Mike Tyson, who’s reportedly thinking about making a comeback of his own. Over the last several weeks, there have been videos of Tyson, who turns 54 on June 30, working out and performing in tip-top shape.

After winning the lightweight gold medal at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, De La Hoya fought professionally from 1992-2008, winning titles in six different weight classes.

But the last time we saw him in the ring — Dec. 6, 2008 — he was pummeled by Manny Pacquiao and lost via an 8th-round TKO.

Since his retirement, De La Hoya has operated as a promoter for his company, Golden Boy Promotions, where he works with arguably the biggest star in boxing in Canelo Alvarez.

In the past, there have been reports of De La Hoya ending his retirement to fight MMA star Conor McGregor, but nothing has come to fruition. Time will tell if there’s any validity in regards to De La Hoya truly returning to the ring.