Terms for a shortened 2020 MLB season remain very much up in the air. New York Yankees announcer Michael Kay is calling out the players.

MLB players recently filled fans’ social media feeds with messages about how they’re itching to take the field, using the words, “Tell us when and where.” New York Yankees TV play-by-play man Michael Kay called utter BS on those PR efforts.

“You can’t tell us when and where, and then say but only the way we want it,” Kay said, via NJ.com’s Randy Miller. “It wasn’t when and where. It was only, ‘When or where so we could file a grievance.’ … After a while, you’ve got to give a little bit. I know 10 more games is a lot more money for a lot of people, but zero games is a lot less money for a lot of people. So I don’t get it. I don’t understand it.”

On Tuesday Stars like Bryce Harper, Mike Trout, and Gerrit Cole hit send on posts with the phrase to which Kay took such great offense.

Many other players followed suit with similar sentiments. A perfect example is Luke Voit’s “Yes the boys are ready let’s go and play some got damn ball” caption on an Instagram post.

Despite their apparent fervor, the players are reported to have rejected an MLB proposal for a 60-game season a couple of days later. The MLBPA requested an extra 10 games, which would mean millions more dollars in prorated pay.

To make matters worse, Yankees president Randy Levine believes the number of games will be a dealbreaker for both sides, according to CBS Sports reporter Katherine Acquavella.

COVID-19 postponements have now stolen almost three months of the New York Yankees’ 2020 season. If baseball doesn’t return until 2021, those who share Kay’s perspective will blame MLB players for stealing the rest.