The MLB and MLBPA are negotiating again, but there are conflicting reports about how close the sides are to an agreement.

MLB is back, or is it? Jon Heyman of MLB Network set the baseball world on fire Tuesday afternoon when he reported that MLB and the MLBPA were closing in on an agreement.

Breaking: MLB and players union are closing in on an agreement to play the 2020 season, via players. Deal expected to be for prorated pay and include expanded playoffs. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) June 17, 2020

This news came shortly after Heyman reported that Rob Manfred had flown down to Arizona to meet with Tony Clark. This meeting has spurred on further negotiations. Ken Rosenthal of MLB Network broke down what the new offer entails.

Source: MLB proposal includes: •60 games in 70 days

•Season starting July 19th/20th

•Full Prorated Salary

•Expanded Playoffs in 2020 and 2021

•Waiving of any potential grievance — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) June 17, 2020

The big news is that the owners have seemingly conceded on prorated salaries. That’s been the big fight between the two parties and the players seem to have won in a big way. However, this doesn’t mean a deal has been struck. The MLBPA has come out and denied that any deal had been agreed upon.

Reports of an agreement are false. — MLBPA Communications (@MLBPA_News) June 17, 2020

One of the biggest hurdles left is how many games will be played. The owners proposed a 60-game season, but that the players will almost definitely counter. It’s likely that the two sides will come to an agreement soon a season that sees about 65 games played. That would certainly be the least amount of games ever played in a MLB season.

Once that’s taken care of, the biggest issue left to resolve will be where and how they play. MLB and the MLBPA still have to agree on a plan on how they’re going to play games. Some options like the divisions plan, the Arizona plan, and the Grapefruit and Cactus League plans have been batted around in the public. However, nothing has been agreed to yet.

Unless they can figure out how to actually get on the field and how to schedule a season, all these negotiations will be pointless.